Prince Markie DeeBorn 19 February 1968
Prince Markie Dee
1968-02-19
Prince Markie Dee Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Anthony Morales (born February 19, 1968), better known by the stage name Prince Markie Dee, is an American rapper, songwriter, producer, and radio personality of Puerto Rican descent. Morales is a member of the Fat Boys, a pioneering rap group that gained fame during the 1980s, and has recently reformed. Morales is currently the vice-president of Uncle Louie Music Group.
