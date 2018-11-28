We Were Promised Jetpacks are a Scottish indie rock band from Edinburgh, formed in 2003. The band consists of Adam Thompson (vocals, guitar), Michael Palmer (guitar), Sean Smith (bass), and Darren Lackie (drums). Stuart McGachan (keyboards, guitar) was a member of the band from 2013 to 2015.

The band's debut album, These Four Walls, was released on 15 June 2009 on Fat Cat Records. In October 2011 the band released their second full-length album, In the Pit of the Stomach. They released E Rey: Live in Philadelphia, a recording of the last show of their 2012 tour, in February 2014. The band's third album, Unravelling, was released in October 2014.

In March 2018 the band began recording their fourth album. The album, titled The More I Sleep The Less I Dream, was released on 14 September 2018.

The band has cited label mates Frightened Rabbit and The Twilight Sad as influences, alongside Biffy Clyro's early material.

Thompson also cited Scotland itself as a major influence on their music: "It's rainy and miserable in Scotland and there are lots of angry people. In a way, that’'s a big part of why our music sounds the way it does. It's music that sounds sort of like that".