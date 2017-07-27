MonadeFrench post-rock band
Monade
Monade were a French post-rock band which was initially a side project of Lætitia Sadier, a founding member of Stereolab. In 2009, Sadier retired the project name "Monade" and began performing under her own name.
Lost Language - Hub Session 13/02/08
Entre Chien Et Loup
A Few Steps More
Ode To A Keyring
