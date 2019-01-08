Big LeavesWelsh indie rock band, 1990s-2000s. Formed 1988. Disbanded 2003
Big Leaves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br3vd.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8f0ad15d-6c1e-43b6-be04-918b29ee5094
Big Leaves Biography (Wikipedia)
Big Leaves were a Welsh rock band formed in 1988, originally named Beganifs. They disbanded in 2003, with two members subsequently forming Sibrydion.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Big Leaves Tracks
Sort by
Seithenyn
Big Leaves
Seithenyn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnzxk.jpglink
Seithenyn
Last played on
Meillionen
Big Leaves
Meillionen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnzxk.jpglink
Meillionen
Last played on
Hanasamlanast
Big Leaves
Hanasamlanast
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnzxk.jpglink
Hanasamlanast
Last played on
Dydd Ar Ôl Dydd
Big Leaves
Dydd Ar Ôl Dydd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnzxk.jpglink
Dydd Ar Ôl Dydd
Last played on
Gwlith Y Wawr
Big Leaves
Gwlith Y Wawr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnzxk.jpglink
Gwlith Y Wawr
Last played on
Synfyfyrio
Big Leaves
Synfyfyrio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnzxk.jpglink
Synfyfyrio
Last played on
Hwyrnos
Big Leaves
Hwyrnos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnzxk.jpglink
Hwyrnos
Last played on
Cŵn A'r Brain
Big Leaves
Cŵn A'r Brain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnzxk.jpglink
Cŵn A'r Brain
Last played on
PHD
Big Leaves
PHD
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnzxk.jpglink
PHD
Last played on
Pryderus Wedd
Big Leaves
Pryderus Wedd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnzxk.jpglink
Pryderus Wedd
Last played on
Racing Birds
Big Leaves
Racing Birds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnzxk.jpglink
Racing Birds
Last played on
Hodges Blues
Big Leaves
Hodges Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnzxk.jpglink
Hodges Blues
Last played on
Sly Alibi
Big Leaves
Sly Alibi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnzxk.jpglink
Sly Alibi
Last played on
Whistling Sands
Big Leaves
Whistling Sands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnzxk.jpglink
Whistling Sands
Last played on
Bler
Big Leaves
Bler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnzxk.jpglink
Bler
Last played on
Byw Fel Ci
Big Leaves
Byw Fel Ci
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pnzxk.jpglink
Byw Fel Ci
Last played on
Big Leaves Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Henwalia (Sesiwn Sbardun)
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Y Lôn sy'n Dân o'n Blaena (Sesiwn Sbardun)
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Strydoedd Aberstalwm (Sesiwn Sbardun)
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Codi Hiraeth
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Blodau Ar Dân Yn Sbaen
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Deud Y Byddai'n Disgwyl
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Musus Glaw
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Cyn Yr Haf
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Marwnad yr Ehedydd
Back to artist