Sean JonesTrumpeter. Born 29 May 1978
Sean Jones
1978-05-29
Sean Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Sean Jones (born May 29, 1978 in Warren, Ohio) is an American trumpeter and composer featured on the 2007 Grammy Award-winning album Turned to Blue by Nancy Wilson. As a bandleader, Jones has released seven albums under the Mack Avenue Records label. He performs with his own groups both nationally and internationally. Jones often plays at music venues and jazz festivals such as the Monterey Jazz Festival, Detroit International Jazz Festival, the Vail Jazz Festival and Montreal International Jazz Festival.
Sean Jones Tracks
Giant Steps
John Coltrane
Giant Steps
Giant Steps
Ensemble
My Love Is Like A Red Red Rose
Träd
My Love Is Like A Red Red Rose
My Love Is Like A Red Red Rose
Ensemble
Bags' Groove
Milt Jackson
Bags' Groove
Bags' Groove
Ensemble
I Want You
Dianne Reeves
I Want You
I Want You
Last played on
Piscean Dichotomy
Sean Jones
Piscean Dichotomy
Piscean Dichotomy
Last played on
Look and See
Sean Jones
Look and See
Look and See
Last played on
No Need for Words
Sean Jones
No Need for Words
No Need for Words
Last played on
SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN
Sean Jones
SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN
SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN
Last played on
Dark Times
Sean Jones
Dark Times
Dark Times
Last played on
60th & Broadway
Sean Jones
60th & Broadway
60th & Broadway
Last played on
Transitions
Sean Jones
Transitions
Transitions
Last played on
Letter of Resignation
Sean Jones
Letter of Resignation
Touch and Go
Sean Jones
Touch and Go
Touch and Go
Last played on
Momma
Sean Jones
Momma
Momma
Last played on
Summer's Spring
Sean Jones
Summer's Spring
Summer's Spring
Last played on
Blak Music
Sean Jones
Blak Music
Blak Music
Last played on
