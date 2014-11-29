奥村チヨBorn 18 February 1947
Chiyo Okumura (奥村チヨ Okumura Chiyo, February 18, 1947, Ikeda, Osaka) is a popular Japanese pop singer, and former fashion model who debuted in the 1960s.
She is known for songs such as "Koi no Dorei" (恋の奴隷 English: "Slave of Love") and "Shuuchakueki" (終着駅 English: "Terminal Station"). Her cover of The Ventures recording, "Hokkaido Skies" sold over one million copies, and was awarded a gold disc. She followed this recording with another hit, "Ginza Lights".
"Koi no Dorei" was covered on GO!GO!7188's cover album, Tora no Ana.
On 6 January 2018, Okumura announced her retirement from the music industry.
