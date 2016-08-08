Kate GarnerBorn 9 July 1954
Kate Garner
1954-07-09
Kate Garner Biography
Kate Garner (born Kathryn Mary Garner) is an English photographer, fine artist and singer.
Fading Away (Live In Session)
Trust
Roll Out The Barrel by Jaromír Vejvoda (Live In Session)
Tea With Me
