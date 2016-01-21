Fast Life YungstazFormed 2009
Fast Life Yungstaz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p026gkh2.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8efe55b1-e461-4a1f-add9-cc613c8792b6
Fast Life Yungstaz Biography (Wikipedia)
Fast Life Yungstaz (also known by its acronym F.L.Y.) is an American hip hop group from Stone Mountain, Georgia. The group is composed of Myko McFly, Vee and Mook. The group's debut album, Jamboree, was released on June 23, 2009.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fast Life Yungstaz Tracks
Sort by
Swag Surfin'
F.L.Y.
Swag Surfin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swag Surfin'
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist