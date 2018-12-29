Bruce BroughtonBorn 8 March 1945
Bruce Broughton
Bruce Broughton
Bruce Broughton (born March 8, 1945) is an American orchestral composer of television, film, and video game scores and concert works. He has composed several highly acclaimed soundtracks over his extensive career, and he has won nine Emmy Awards and has been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Score. Broughton is currently a lecturer in composition at the UCLA.
Young Sherlock Holmes (1985) - Riddle Solved and End Titles
Bruce Broughton
Young Sherlock Holmes (1985) - Riddle Solved and End Titles"
Young Sherlock Holmes (1985) - Riddle Solved and End Titles"
Tombstone (1993): "The Cowboys"
Bruce Broughton
Tombstone (1993): "The Cowboys"
Tombstone (1993): "The Cowboys"
Silverado
Bruce Broughton
Silverado
Silverado
Alone Yet Not Alone
Bruce Broughton
Alone Yet Not Alone
Alone Yet Not Alone
"Jason And The Argonauts" (1963) - "Jason's Prelude" "Scherzo Macabre" "Finale"
Bernard Herrmann
Bernard Herrmann
"Jason And The Argonauts" (1963) - "Jason's Prelude" "Scherzo Macabre" "Finale"
"Jason And The Argonauts" (1963) - "Jason's Prelude" "Scherzo Macabre" "Finale"
The Young Sherlock Holmes - Main Title
Bruce Broughton
The Young Sherlock Holmes - Main Title
The Young Sherlock Holmes - Main Title
Julius Caesar - Overture
Miklós Rózsa
Julius Caesar - Overture
Julius Caesar - Overture
LOST IN SPACE: Robot Attack (feat. Bruce Broughton)
Sinfonia of London
Sinfonia of London
LOST IN SPACE: Robot Attack (feat. Bruce Broughton)
LOST IN SPACE: Robot Attack (feat. Bruce Broughton)
Lost in Space (feat. Bruce Broughton)
Sinfonia of London
Lost in Space (feat. Bruce Broughton)
Lost in Space (feat. Bruce Broughton)
