Franz LehárBorn 30 April 1870. Died 24 October 1948
Franz Lehár
1870-04-30
Franz Lehár Biography (Wikipedia)
Franz Lehár (Hungarian: Lehár Ferenc; 30 April 1870 – 24 October 1948) was an Austro-Hungarian composer. He is mainly known for his operettas, of which the most successful and best known is The Merry Widow (Die lustige Witwe).
Franz Lehár Tracks
Franz Lehár Tracks
Vilja Lied (Act 2 The Merry Widow)
Franz Lehár
Vilja Lied (Act 2 The Merry Widow)
Vilja Lied (Act 2 The Merry Widow)
Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiss (Giuditta)
Franz Lehár
Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiss (Giuditta)
Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiss (Giuditta)
Der Zarewitsch: Einer wird kommen
Franz Lehár
Der Zarewitsch: Einer wird kommen
Der Zarewitsch: Einer wird kommen
Aria "Nem szeret igy teged mas" from 'Paganini'
Franz Lehár
Aria "Nem szeret igy teged mas" from 'Paganini'
Aria "Nem szeret igy teged mas" from 'Paganini'
Meine Lippen Sie Kussen So Heiss
Franz Lehár
Meine Lippen Sie Kussen So Heiss
Meine Lippen Sie Kussen So Heiss
Adriatic Waltz
Franz Lehár
Adriatic Waltz
Adriatic Waltz
Vilja Song
Karita Mattila
Vilja Song
Vilja Song
Piano Sonata in F Major: III. Scherzo. Allegro ma non troppo
Franz Lehár
Piano Sonata in F Major: III. Scherzo. Allegro ma non troppo
You are My Heart's Delight (Yours is my Heart Alone)
Mario Lanza
You are My Heart's Delight (Yours is my Heart Alone)
You are My Heart's Delight (Yours is my Heart Alone)
Meine Lippen, Sie Kussen So Heiss (My Lips Kiss With Such Fire)
André Rieu
Meine Lippen, Sie Kussen So Heiss (My Lips Kiss With Such Fire)
Meine Lippen, Sie Kussen So Heiss (My Lips Kiss With Such Fire)
As beautiful as the blue summer night (Giuditta)
Franz Lehár
As beautiful as the blue summer night (Giuditta)
As beautiful as the blue summer night (Giuditta)
Vilja-Lied (The Merry Widow)
Franz Lehár
Vilja-Lied (The Merry Widow)
Vilja-Lied (The Merry Widow)
Gold And Silver Waltz
Mantovani
Gold And Silver Waltz
Gold And Silver Waltz
The Land of Smiles: 'You are my Heart's Delight'
Franz Lehár
The Land of Smiles: 'You are my Heart's Delight'
The Land of Smiles: 'You are my Heart's Delight'
You Are My Heart's Delight (The Land of Smiles)
Franz Lehár
You Are My Heart's Delight (The Land of Smiles)
You Are My Heart's Delight (The Land of Smiles)
Gold and Silver Waltz Op 79
Franz Lehár
Gold and Silver Waltz Op 79
Gold and Silver Waltz Op 79
The Merry Widow
Franz Lehár
The Merry Widow
The Merry Widow
Dein ist mein ganzes Herz (sung in Swedish as Du är min hela värld)
Franz Lehár
Dein ist mein ganzes Herz (sung in Swedish as Du är min hela värld)
Dein ist mein ganzes Herz (sung in Swedish as Du är min hela värld)
Dein ist mein ganzes Herz (from Das Land des Lächelns)
Franz Lehár
Dein ist mein ganzes Herz (from Das Land des Lächelns)
Dein ist mein ganzes Herz (from Das Land des Lächelns)
O Mädchen, mein Mädchen (from Friederike)
Franz Lehár
O Mädchen, mein Mädchen (from Friederike)
O Mädchen, mein Mädchen (from Friederike)
Overture to Zigeunerliebe
Franz Lehár
Overture to Zigeunerliebe
Overture to Zigeunerliebe
I'm off to Chez Maxim's (The Merry Widow, Act 1)
Franz Lehár
I'm off to Chez Maxim's (The Merry Widow, Act 1)
I'm off to Chez Maxim's (The Merry Widow, Act 1)
Strauss Party
Johann Strauss II
Strauss Party
Strauss Party
Die Lustige Witwe: Act 2: Vilja Lied
Franz Lehár
Die Lustige Witwe: Act 2: Vilja Lied
Die Lustige Witwe: Act 2: Vilja Lied
The Merry Widow Waltz
Franz Lehár
The Merry Widow Waltz
The Merry Widow Waltz
Vilja
Franz Lehár
Vilja
Vilja
Meine Lippen, sie kussen so heiss (Giuditta)
Franz Lehár
Meine Lippen, sie kussen so heiss (Giuditta)
Meine Lippen, sie kussen so heiss (Giuditta)
Ballsirenen-Walzer (The Merry Widow)
Franz Lehár
Ballsirenen-Walzer (The Merry Widow)
Ballsirenen-Walzer (The Merry Widow)
Duet "Wie eine Rosenknospe" and "Romanze" - from "The Merry Widow"
Franz Lehár
Duet "Wie eine Rosenknospe" and "Romanze" - from "The Merry Widow"
Duet "Wie eine Rosenknospe" and "Romanze" - from "The Merry Widow"
Gold and Silver Waltz, Op 79
Franz Lehár
Gold and Silver Waltz, Op 79
Gold and Silver Waltz, Op 79
Vilja-Lied (The Merry Widow)
Franz Lehár
Vilja-Lied (The Merry Widow)
Vilja-Lied (The Merry Widow)
Heia-Ho! Vilja Lied (The Merry Widow)
Franz Lehár
Heia-Ho! Vilja Lied (The Merry Widow)
Heia-Ho! Vilja Lied (The Merry Widow)
The Tsarevich: Wolgalied
Franz Lehár
The Tsarevich: Wolgalied
The Tsarevich: Wolgalied
Gold and Silver Waltz
Franz Lehár
Gold and Silver Waltz
Gold and Silver Waltz
Magical Realism
Franz Lehár
Magical Realism
Magical Realism
Ich weiss es selber nicht ... Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiss Giuditta
Franz Lehár
Ich weiss es selber nicht ... Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiss Giuditta
Ich weiss es selber nicht ... Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiss Giuditta
The Land of Smiles, Act II: You are my heart's delight
Franz Lehár
The Land of Smiles, Act II: You are my heart's delight
The Land of Smiles, Act II: You are my heart's delight
Love Unspoken
Kiri Te Kanawa
Love Unspoken
Love Unspoken
The Land of Smiles: 'You are my Heart's Delight'
Franz Lehár
The Land of Smiles: 'You are my Heart's Delight'
The Land of Smiles: 'You are my Heart's Delight'
Dein ist mein ganzes Herz (The Land of Smiles)
Franz Lehár
Dein ist mein ganzes Herz (The Land of Smiles)
Dein ist mein ganzes Herz (The Land of Smiles)
March from the operetta Wiener Frauen
Franz Lehár
March from the operetta Wiener Frauen
March from the operetta Wiener Frauen
