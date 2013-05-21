Adam Briggs (born 28 August 1986), who performs as Briggs, is an Indigenous Australian rapper, record label owner, comedy writer, and actor. Briggs became well known as a solo rapper, signing with Golden Era Records in 2009, before co-founding the hip hop duo A.B. Original in 2016.

As a solo artist, Briggs has released one EP, Homemade Bombs in 2009, and two albums, 2010's The Blacklist and 2014's Sheplife. He has also made appearances on songs with Hilltop Hoods, the Funkoars, Drapht and The Last Kinection. In the live arena, he has supported international artists such as Ice Cube, KRS-One, Necro, Ghostface Killah, Dilated Peoples, M.O.P., and Pharoahe Monch. In 2015, Briggs founded his own record label, Bad Apples Music, which has signed several Indigenous hip-hop artists and houses A.B. Original, a joint project with Trials from the Funkoars.

Extending his career beyond music, Briggs has appeared in several television series on ABC: as a writer and actor for the second season of the sketch comedy Black Comedy in 2016; playing the role of Maliyan in the drama series Cleverman in the same year; and becoming a regular cast member on news satire program The Weekly with Charlie Pickering in 2017.