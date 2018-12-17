Eddie ArgosBorn 25 October 1979
Eddie Argos
Eddie Argos Biography (Wikipedia)
Eddie Argos (born Kevin Macklin 25 October 1979) is the lead singer of English rock band Art Brut, and writer of comics.
Eddie Argos Performances & Interviews
Eddie Argos Tracks
Christmas Holiday (feat. Eddie Argos)
Gurr
Christmas Holiday (feat. Eddie Argos)
Christmas Holiday (feat. Eddie Argos)
Eddie Argos Links
