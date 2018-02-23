Trick DaddyBorn 23 September 1973
Trick Daddy
Trick Daddy Biography (Wikipedia)
Maurice Samuel Young (born September 27, 1974), better known by his stage name Trick Daddy, formerly Trick Daddy Dollars, is an American rapper and producer from Miami's Liberty City.
Paradise (feat. Mike Smiff)
Trick Daddy
IM SO HOOD (feat. T‐Pain, Trick Daddy & Rick Ross)
DJ Khaled
Rock 'N' Roll
Trick Daddy
I'm a Thug
Trick Daddy
Let's Go (feat. Twista & Lil Jon)
Trick Daddy
Shut Up
Trick Daddy
