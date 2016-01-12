Georgel
Georgel Tracks
Afro Mauricien
George Jean Louis
Performer
Last played on
Une education manquee
Emmanuel Chabrier
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Le Triomphe de l'amour - ballet LWV.59
Julie Hassler, Jean-Baptiste Lully, Hugo Reyne, Jean-Louis Georgel, Renaud Tripathi & La Simphonie du Marais
Performer
Last played on
