FKJ Biography (Wikipedia)
Vincent Fenton (born March 26, 1991), known professionally as French Kiwi Juice or the abbreviation FKJ, is a French multi-instrumentalist, singer, and musician from Tours. His self-titled debut album, French Kiwi Juice, was released on March 3, 2017. FKJ has performed at music festivals including Coachella, EUPHORIA, CRSSD, and Lightning in a Bottle.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
FKJ Tracks
Is Magic Gone
Is Magic Gone
Tadow
Tadow
Vibin' Out With
Vibin' Out With
The Twins
The Twins
Go Back Home
Go Back Home
Be Thankful For What You Got (FKJ Remix)
Be Thankful For What You Got (FKJ Remix)
Why Are There Boundaries
Why Are There Boundaries
Vibin' Out (feat. O)
Vibin' Out (feat. O)
Skyline
Skyline
Better Give U Up
Better Give U Up
Unstoppable (FKJ Remix)
Unstoppable (FKJ Remix)
Ô
Ô
Drops (feat. Tom Bailey)
Drops (feat. Tom Bailey)
Open The Door
Open The Door
Waiting (feat. Madelyn Grant)
Waiting (feat. Madelyn Grant)
Learn To Fly (feat. Jordan Rakei)
Learn To Fly (feat. Jordan Rakei)
Waiting (feat. Madelyn Grant)
Waiting (feat. Madelyn Grant)
