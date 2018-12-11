Vincent Fenton (born March 26, 1991), known professionally as French Kiwi Juice or the abbreviation FKJ, is a French multi-instrumentalist, singer, and musician from Tours. His self-titled debut album, French Kiwi Juice, was released on March 3, 2017. FKJ has performed at music festivals including Coachella, EUPHORIA, CRSSD, and Lightning in a Bottle.