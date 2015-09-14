Gareth FarrBorn 29 February 1968
Gareth Farr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968-02-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8ef53091-36ba-4572-bf69-852786dc4585
Gareth Farr Biography (Wikipedia)
Gareth Vincent Farr, ONZM (born 29 February 1968) is a New Zealand composer and percussionist. He has released a number of classical CDs and composed a number of works performed by the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO) and Royal New Zealand Ballet. He has also performed in drag under the name Lilith LaCroix in a show called Drumdrag and has also released a CD under that name.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gareth Farr Tracks
Sort by
Piano Concerto (2014)
Gareth Farr
Piano Concerto (2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Piano Concerto (2014)
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 16
Tony Lee, Gareth Farr, BBC Philharmonic & Tecwyn Evans
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 16
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Wakatipu (2009)
Gareth Farr
Wakatipu (2009)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wakatipu (2009)
Performer
Last played on
Gareth Farr Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist