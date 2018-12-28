Moving Pictures are an Australian rock music band formed in 1978. Their debut album, Days of Innocence, was issued in October 1981 and eventually peaked at No. 1 on the Kent Music Report Albums Chart in February the following year. In January 1982 they released their single, "What About Me", which reached No. 1 on the Kent Music Report Singles Chart. Late that year Elektra Records issued Days of Innocence and "What About Me" in North America. The single reached No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 and appeared on the associated year-end Hot 100 list for 1983. A proposed series of United States performances supporting REO Speedwagon, Tom Petty and Hall & Oates fell through when Elektra was substantially reorganised.

In November 1982 another single, "Winners", peaked at No. 12 in Australia. In October 1983 their second album, Matinee, was released. It reached No. 16 and, of its four singles, only the lead single, "Back to the Streets", reached the Top 40. Their non-album single, "Never", was used for two film soundtracks, Footloose (1984) and Hot Rod (2007). By the end of 1987, the group had disbanded. The band reformed in 2011 with tours in 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.