Alicia Keys Biography (Wikipedia)
Alicia Augello Cook (born January 25, 1981), known professionally as Alicia Keys, is an American singer-songwriter, musician and record producer. A classically-trained pianist, Keys was composing songs by age 12 and was signed at 15 years old by Columbia Records. After disputes with the label, she signed with Arista Records, and later released her debut album, Songs in A Minor, with J Records in 2001. The album was critically and commercially successful, producing her first Billboard Hot 100 number-one single "Fallin'" and selling over 12 million copies worldwide. The album earned Keys five Grammy Awards in 2002. Her second album, The Diary of Alicia Keys (2003), was also a critical and commercial success, spawning successful singles "You Don't Know My Name", "If I Ain't Got You" and "Diary", and selling eight million copies worldwide. The album garnered her an additional four Grammy Awards. Her duet song "My Boo" with Usher became her second number-one single in 2004. Keys released her first live album, Unplugged (2005), and became the first female to have an MTV Unplugged album debut at number one.
- Alicia Keys - 'As women we feel like we have to please everybody'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xfzwk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xfzwk.jpg2016-06-06T10:13:00.000ZAlicia talks about her 5 year old son who's already produced a track for Kendrick Lamar!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03xg13y
Alicia Keys - 'As women we feel like we have to please everybody'
- Alicia Keys on family life, new music and being an independent womanhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03x59rm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03x59rm.jpg2016-06-03T12:52:00.000ZAlicia Keys chats to Yasmin Evans about life outisde of music & news on new material.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03x5syw
Alicia Keys on family life, new music and being an independent woman
- Alicia Keys chats to Greg Jameshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01b2dk6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01b2dk6.jpg2013-06-06T17:30:00.000ZAlicia Keys joins Greg to chat about her tour and her new single, New Day.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01b2dky
Alicia Keys chats to Greg James
Alicia Keys Tracks
Sort by
No One
Empire State Of Mind (Part II) Broken Down
Empire State Of Mind (feat. Alicia Keys)
In Common
Try Sleeping With A Broken Heart
If I Ain't Got You
Fallin'
Empire State Of Mind (Radio Edit)
Like You'll Never See Me Again
Gangsta Lovin' (feat. Alicia Keys)
Brand New Me
My Boo
It's On Again
Girl On Fire (Inferno Version)
Past BBC Events
1Xtra Live: 2012 - London / Liverpool / Manchester
Latest Alicia Keys News
Alicia Keys Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"Singers need to move around in different areas musically" - Sir Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson share tips on winning The Voice
-
“I think we need to make that happen” - Jennifer Hudson wants to duet with Ed Sheeran
-
How did Mike + The Mechanics get their name?
-
Jennifer Hudson: "Whitney gave me her blessing"
-
Beyoncé reunites with Destiny's Child for a mannequin challenge video
-
RnB Archives: 2008 - Trevor Nelson & Mary J Blige
-
RnB Archives: 2014 - Trevor Nelson & Jennifer Hudson
-
Mary J Blige joins Annie Mac
-
Jennifer Hudson serenades Trevor
-
'The best way to help a woman is to educate them so they can feel great about themselves'