Yannis Kyriakides Born 1 August 1969
Yannis Kyriakides
1969-08-01
Yannis Kyriakides Biography (Wikipedia)
Yannis Kyriakides (Greek: Γιάννης Κυριακίδης, born 1 August 1969) is a composer of contemporary classical music, and sound art. His music explores new forms and hybrids of media, synthesizing disparate sound sources and highlighting the sensorial space of music. He has focused in the majority of his work on ways of combining traditional performance practices with digital media, particularly in the use of live electronics. The relation between music and language has been explored in many pieces that utilize text films as a multimedia element.
Yannis Kyriakides Tracks
U - for amplified choir and sine wave oscillator
Yannis Kyriakides
U - for amplified choir and sine wave oscillator
U - for amplified choir and sine wave oscillator
Ensemble
Last played on
Ensemble
Last played on
U for 8-part choir and sine waves
Yannis Kyriakides
U for 8-part choir and sine waves
U for 8-part choir and sine waves
Last played on
Last played on
Junk World
Yannis Kyriakides
Junk World
Junk World
Last played on
Doorways make you forget
Yannis Kyriakides
Doorways make you forget
Doorways make you forget
Performer
Last played on
Walls have Ears (Nicosia)
Yannis Kyriakides
Walls have Ears (Nicosia)
Walls have Ears (Nicosia)
Last played on
