Kitty Ray (born Kathryn-Leigh Beckwith; February 25, 1993), known professionally as Kitty (formerly stylized as ♡kitty♡), or, previously Kitty Pryde, is an American musician.

While serving as a member of Jokers in Trousers, a comedy hip hop group, she received recognition from fellow American rapper Riff Raff. The duo collaborated on a single, "Orion's Belt", in June 2012. Kitty's song "Okay Cupid" became a viral hit and was ranked number 17 on Rolling Stone's list of the top 50 songs of 2012. After releasing several extended plays between 2011 and 2014, Kitty released her debut full-length album, Miami Garden Club, on August 25, 2017. The album marked a change of sound from her earlier work, going in a more poppier direction.

In 2018, Kitty joined American Pleasure Club, of which her husband Sam Ray is the lead vocalist and guitarist. The couple are also involved in two separate side-projects: 56colors, formed in June 2016, and The Pom-Poms, formed in September 2018.