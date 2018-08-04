Groove CoverageFormed 2001
Groove Coverage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8eeecca3-3e44-4311-93e5-e67decfafc06
Groove Coverage Biography (Wikipedia)
Groove Coverage are a German dance band which consists of Axel Konrad, DJ Novus, Melanie Munch, better known as Mell (lead singer), and Verena Rehm (former stage performer, backing singer, occasional lead singer). Producers of the band are Ole Wierk and Axel Konrad. The project was founded in the summer of 2001 by DJ Novus, in co-operation with Suprime Music (Konrad). With eleven singles in the German Top 50 and over 13 million records sold worldwide, Groove Coverage is one of the most successful German dance artists.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Groove Coverage Tracks
Sort by
God Is A Girl
W&W
God Is A Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God Is A Girl
Last played on
The End
Groove Coverage
The End
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The End
Last played on
Groove Coverage Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist