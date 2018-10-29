Shock-GLead rapper in Californian hip-hop group Digital Underground. Born 25 August 1963
1963-08-25
Shock-G Biography (Wikipedia)
Gregory Jacobs, known professionally as Shock G (and his alter ego Humpty Hump), is an American musician, rapper, and lead vocalist for the hip hop group Digital Underground. He is responsible for Digital Underground's "The Humpty Dance", 2Pac's breakthrough single "I Get Around", and co-producer of 2Pac's debut album 2Pacalypse Now.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
