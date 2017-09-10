SatyriconNorwegian black metal band. Formed 1990
Satyricon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p053p362.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8eed05a5-e9a1-4dda-8b33-e354c4ecc8b6
Satyricon Biography (Wikipedia)
Satyricon is a Norwegian black metal band, formed in 1991 in Oslo. Satyr and Frost have been the band's core members since 1993. The band's first three albums typify the Norwegian black metal style. Since its fourth album in 1999, the band has strayed from this style and included elements of traditional heavy metal in their sound. Satyricon was the first Norwegian black metal band to join a multi-national record label (EMI).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Satyricon Performances & Interviews
Satyricon Tracks
Sort by
Deep Calleth Upon Deep
Satyricon
Deep Calleth Upon Deep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053p362.jpglink
Ageless Northern Spirit
Satyricon
Ageless Northern Spirit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053p362.jpglink
Phoenix
Satyricon
Phoenix
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053p362.jpglink
Phoenix
Last played on
Nocturnal Flare
Satyricon
Nocturnal Flare
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053p362.jpglink
Our World, It Rumbles Tonight
Satyricon
Our World, It Rumbles Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053p362.jpglink
Satyricon Links
Back to artist