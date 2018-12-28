George ButterworthBorn 12 July 1885. Died 5 August 1916
George Butterworth
1885-07-12
George Butterworth Biography (Wikipedia)
George Sainton Kaye Butterworth, MC (12 July 1885 – 5 August 1916) was an English composer who was best known for the orchestral idyll The Banks of Green Willow and his song settings of A. E. Housman's poems from A Shropshire Lad.
George Butterworth Performances & Interviews
- Butterworthhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042v4jn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042v4jn.jpg2016-08-05T12:00:00.000ZDonald Macleod explores the music of George Butterworth and four of his contemporaries.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p043bz2l
Butterworth
Featured Works
George Butterworth Tracks
A blacksmith courted me (11 Folk-songs from Sussex)
George Butterworth
George Butterworth
A blacksmith courted me (11 Folk-songs from Sussex)
Come my own one (11 Folk-songs from Sussex)
George Butterworth
Come my own one (11 Folk-songs from Sussex)
Come my own one (11 Folk-songs from Sussex)
Love Blows as the Wind Blows
George Butterworth
Love Blows as the Wind Blows
Love Blows as the Wind Blows
English Idyll no. 1
George Butterworth
English Idyll no. 1
English Idyll no. 1
Orchestral Fantasia (completed by Kriss Russman)
George Butterworth
Orchestral Fantasia (completed by Kriss Russman)
Orchestral Fantasia (completed by Kriss Russman)
Love Blows As The Wind Blows - Song-Cycle Vers. For Voice & Piano
George Butterworth
Love Blows As The Wind Blows - Song-Cycle Vers. For Voice & Piano
Love Blows As The Wind Blows - Song-Cycle Vers. For Voice & Piano
The Banks of Green Willow
George Butterworth
The Banks of Green Willow
The Banks of Green Willow
English Idyll No 1
George Butterworth
English Idyll No 1
English Idyll No 1
The Banks of Green Willow
George Butterworth
The Banks of Green Willow
The Banks of Green Willow
The Banks of Green Willow
George Butterworth
The Banks of Green Willow
The Banks of Green Willow
When I Was One And Twenty & The Lads in their Hundreds
George Butterworth
When I Was One And Twenty & The Lads in their Hundreds
When I Was One And Twenty & The Lads in their Hundreds
Is my team ploughing? (A Shropshire Lad)
George Butterworth
Is my team ploughing? (A Shropshire Lad)
Is my team ploughing? (A Shropshire Lad)
Suite for String Quartet (2nd and 3rd mvts)
George Butterworth
Suite for String Quartet (2nd and 3rd mvts)
Suite for String Quartet (2nd and 3rd mvts)
The cuckoo (11 Folk-songs from Sussex)
George Butterworth
The cuckoo (11 Folk-songs from Sussex)
The cuckoo (11 Folk-songs from Sussex)
With rue my heart is laden (Bredon Hill and other songs)
George Butterworth
With rue my heart is laden (Bredon Hill and other songs)
With rue my heart is laden (Bredon Hill and other songs)
The Lads in their Hundreds; Is My Team Ploughing (6 Songs from "A Shropshire Lad")
George Butterworth
The Lads in their Hundreds; Is My Team Ploughing (6 Songs from "A Shropshire Lad")
The Lads in their Hundreds; Is My Team Ploughing (6 Songs from "A Shropshire Lad")
The Banks of Green Willow
George Butterworth
The Banks of Green Willow
The Banks of Green Willow
Two English Idylls
George Butterworth
Two English Idylls
Two English Idylls
On the Way to Kew (Love blows as the wind blows)
George Butterworth
On the Way to Kew (Love blows as the wind blows)
On the Way to Kew (Love blows as the wind blows)
Two English Idylls
George Butterworth
Two English Idylls
Two English Idylls
Six Songs from A Shropshire Lad Loveliest of Trees
George Butterworth
Six Songs from A Shropshire Lad Loveliest of Trees
Six Songs from A Shropshire Lad Loveliest of Trees
The Banks of Green Willow
George Butterworth
The Banks of Green Willow
The Banks of Green Willow
Bredon Hill (In Summertime on Bredon)
George Butterworth
Bredon Hill (In Summertime on Bredon)
Bredon Hill (In Summertime on Bredon)
Is my team ploughing? (A Shropshire Lad)
George Butterworth
Is my team ploughing? (A Shropshire Lad)
Is my team ploughing? (A Shropshire Lad)
The lads in their hundreds (A Shropshire Lad)
George Butterworth
The lads in their hundreds (A Shropshire Lad)
The lads in their hundreds (A Shropshire Lad)
Bredon Hill (A Shropshire Lad) (excerpt)
George Butterworth
Bredon Hill (A Shropshire Lad) (excerpt)
Bredon Hill (A Shropshire Lad) (excerpt)
Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad'
George Butterworth
Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad'
Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad'
Loveliest of Trees (A Shropshire Lad)
George Butterworth
Loveliest of Trees (A Shropshire Lad)
Loveliest of Trees (A Shropshire Lad)
The Banks of Green Willow
George Butterworth
The Banks of Green Willow
The Banks of Green Willow
Is my team ploughing? (6 Songs from 'A Shropshire Lad')
George Butterworth
Is my team ploughing? (6 Songs from 'A Shropshire Lad')
Is my team ploughing? (6 Songs from 'A Shropshire Lad')
Loveliest of Trees (A Shropshire Lad)
George Butterworth
Loveliest of Trees (A Shropshire Lad)
Loveliest of Trees (A Shropshire Lad)
The Banks of Green Willow
George Butterworth
The Banks of Green Willow
The Banks of Green Willow
Fantasia
George Butterworth
Fantasia
Fantasia
Oh fair enough are sky and plain (Bredon Hill and other songs)
George Butterworth
Oh fair enough are sky and plain (Bredon Hill and other songs)
Oh fair enough are sky and plain (Bredon Hill and other songs)
Banks of Green Willow
George Butterworth
Banks of Green Willow
Banks of Green Willow
I will make you brooches
George Butterworth
I will make you brooches
I will make you brooches
6 Songs from 'A Shropshire lad' for voice and pianov - no.2; When I was one-and-twenty
George Butterworth
6 Songs from 'A Shropshire lad' for voice and pianov - no.2; When I was one-and-twenty
6 Songs from 'A Shropshire lad' for voice and pianov - no.2; When I was one-and-twenty
Is my team ploughing? (6 Songs from 'A Shropshire Lad')
George Butterworth
Is my team ploughing? (6 Songs from 'A Shropshire Lad')
Is my team ploughing? (6 Songs from 'A Shropshire Lad')
Yonder stands a lovely creature (11 Folksongs from Sussex)
George Butterworth
Yonder stands a lovely creature (11 Folksongs from Sussex)
Yonder stands a lovely creature (11 Folksongs from Sussex)
