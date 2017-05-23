OOIOO is a Japanese experimental rock band. It began as a fictitious band for a photo shoot for a magazine in 1996. The four-piece ensemble was founded by Boredoms drummer and occasional trumpeter and vocalist Yoshimi P-We. When she was asked to do a photo shoot for a magazine she invited a few of her girlfriends to join her and created for the shoot a fake band called OOIOO which they later decided to make it real. The band quickly gained attention by being the opening act for Sonic Youth in 1997 on their Japan tour.

According to AllMusic's Kieran McCarthy "It's next to impossible to describe their sound, because — by design — it rarely follows consistent patterns". Some of their music has been described as having "a majestic ebb and flow that suggests natural wonders" or a "witchy, tribal side". Either way, at any one time it may incorporate chanting and punchy drums, dancey polyrhythms atonal composition or psychedelia.