Berlin Comedian Harmonists
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Berlin Comedian Harmonists are a German vocal ensemble from Berlin, formed in 1997 and committed to recreating the repertoire of the original Comedian Harmonists of the late 1920s and early 1930s.
HALLO WAS MACHST DU HEUT' DAISY
IN EINEM KÜHLEN GRUNDE
