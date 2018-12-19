Sanford ClarkBorn 24 October 1935
Sanford Clark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1935-10-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8ee299db-ebc8-4552-a391-97c7d0d086bb
Sanford Clark Biography (Wikipedia)
Sanford Clark (born October 24, 1935) is an American country-rockabilly singer and guitarist, best known for his 1956 hit "The Fool," written by Lee Hazlewood.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sanford Clark Tracks
Sort by
Go On Home
Sanford Clark
Go On Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go On Home
Last played on
The Fool
Sanford Clark
The Fool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fool
Last played on
It's Nothing To Me
Sanford Clark
It's Nothing To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Nothing To Me
Last played on
Son Of A Gun
Sanford Clark
Son Of A Gun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Son Of A Gun
Last played on
A Cheat
Sanford Clark
A Cheat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Cheat
Last played on
Tennessee Walk
Sanford Clark
Tennessee Walk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tennessee Walk
Last played on
Usta Be My Baby
Sanford Clark
Usta Be My Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Usta Be My Baby
Last played on
Ooo Baby
Sanford Clark
Ooo Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ooo Baby
Last played on
Blackjack County Chain
Sanford Clark
Blackjack County Chain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blackjack County Chain
Better Go Home
Sanford Clark
Better Go Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Better Go Home
Mother Texas
Sanford Clark
Mother Texas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mother Texas
They Call Me Country
Sanford Clark
They Call Me Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They Call Me Country
Last played on
Nine Pound Hammer
Sanford Clark
Nine Pound Hammer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nine Pound Hammer
Last played on
Sanford Clark Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist