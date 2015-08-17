Brock Zeman is a singer-songwriter from the Ottawa Valley based in Carleton Place, Ontario, Canada. He has released nine albums and is known as a prolific performer having given more than two hundred live performances across North America every year for the last decade.[citation needed]

Before his mid-20s, Zeman had signed with indie label, Busted Flat Records, had played most major music festivals in Canada and performed on stage with some of the top talent of the contemporary roots and Americana scenes, including Steve Earle, Lynn Miles, Fred Eaglesmith, Corb Lund, Toby Keith, Prairie Oyster and the Rodeo Kings.

Exclaim! magazine calls Zeman "a songwriter worth hearing over and over again" while CKUA hails Zeman's work as "intelligent, tuneful, heart-felt songs served up with an authentic but understated style." The Waterloo Region Record says that "Zeman doesn't surrender an inch to any Texas singer/songwriter you care to name. Closer to home, he has the chops to join the likes of Fred Eaglesmith on the lonesome outskirts of town after the street lights come on."