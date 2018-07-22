The McCrarys
The McCrarys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8ee01513-a9e7-4dfd-a2e1-93219cbb2507
The McCrarys Biography (Wikipedia)
The McCrarys are an American family Gospel and R&B group best known for the songs "You" (featuring Stevie Wonder on harmonica), "Lost in Loving You," "Love on a Summer Night" and "Any Ol' Sunday" (later covered by Chaka Khan). In 2014, they founded The McCrary Foundation, a nonprofit to help those in need through the healing powers of music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The McCrarys Tracks
Sort by
Love on a Summer Night
The McCrarys
Love on a Summer Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love on a Summer Night
Last played on
Love On A Summer Night
McCrarys
Love On A Summer Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love On A Summer Night
Performer
Last played on
Love On A Summers Day
The McCrarys
Love On A Summers Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love On A Summers Day
Last played on
The McCrarys Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist