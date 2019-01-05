Black Uhuru
1974
Black Uhuru Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Uhuru is a Jamaican reggae group formed in 1972, initially as Uhuru (Swahili for 'freedom'). The group has undergone several line-up changes over the years, with Derrick "Duckie" Simpson as the mainstay. They had their most successful period in the 1980s, with their album Anthem winning the first ever Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 1985.
Black Uhuru Performances & Interviews
Black Uhuru Tracks
What Is Life
Black Uhuru
What Is Life
What Is Life
Sponji Reggae
Black Uhuru
Sponji Reggae
Sponji Reggae
Guess Who's Coming To Dinner
Black Uhuru
Guess Who's Coming To Dinner
Guess Who's Coming To Dinner
Solidarity
Black Uhuru
Solidarity
Solidarity
Peace And Love - Glastonbury 1989
Black Uhuru
Peace And Love - Glastonbury 1989
Peace And Love - Glastonbury 1989
Hey Joe - Glastonbury 1989
Black Uhuru
Hey Joe - Glastonbury 1989
Hey Joe - Glastonbury 1989
Black Uhuru Anthem
Black Uhuru
Black Uhuru Anthem
Black Uhuru Anthem
Sit And Wonder
Black Uhuru
Sit And Wonder
Sit And Wonder
Youth Of Eglington
Black Uhuru
Youth Of Eglington
Youth Of Eglington
All The Living Dead - Glastonbury 1989
Black Uhuru
All The Living Dead - Glastonbury 1989
All The Living Dead - Glastonbury 1989
Run My Children - Glastonbury 1989
Black Uhuru
Run My Children - Glastonbury 1989
Run My Children - Glastonbury 1989
Whole World is Africa
Black Uhuru
Whole World is Africa
Whole World is Africa
World Is Africa
Black Uhuru
World Is Africa
World Is Africa
Jah Guide (Tribute To Peter Tosh) (feat. Bugle)
Black Uhuru
Jah Guide (Tribute To Peter Tosh) (feat. Bugle)
Jah Guide (Tribute To Peter Tosh) (feat. Bugle)
Soldiers
Black Uhuru
Soldiers
Soldiers
Jah Guide (feat. Bugle)
Black Uhuru
Jah Guide (feat. Bugle)
Jah Guide (feat. Bugle)
