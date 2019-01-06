Sadhana Sargam (Marathi: साधना सरगम; born 7 March 1969) is a playback singer of Indian cinema with a career spanning over three decades. Besides film music, she sings devotional songs, Classical music, ghazals, regional film songs and pop albums. She is a recipient of the National Film Award and Filmfare Awards South. She has won five Maharashtra State Film awards and four Gujarat State Film Awards.

Sargam been awarded the 'Lata Mangeshkar Award' from the Government of Madhya- Pradesh.

Sargam performed at music festival Sawai Gandharva at the age of 4. She sang popular song "Sooraj Ek Chanda Ek Taare Anek" for Doordarshan at the age 6. The song was composed by veteran Vasant Desai. She is the only playback singer who actively participated and sings meditation songs for spiritual foundations like Prajapita Brahmkumari Vishwavidyalaya and Satya Saibaba.

Sargam has sung in 34 Indian languages for films, television serials, devotionals and pop music albums. She holds a record for being the first non South Indian to have won the National Award for a South Indian song. She is also a trained Hindustani classical singer. Beginning her career in the early 1980s, Sargam has recorded her voice in various Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Meitei, Marathi, Odia, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Nepali and many others.