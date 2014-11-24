Hacia Dos Veranos (Towards Two Summers in English) is an Argentinian post-rock band born in 2005 as a project of two friends who moved to Buenos Aires to study. The band released in August 2005 an EP called Fragmentos De Una Tarde Somnolienta ("Fragments From a Sleepy Afternoon") which was released in Argentina by MuyModerna Records and in England in February 2006 by I Wish I Was Unpopular Records. In May 2007 they released their first full-length album called De Los Valles y Volcanes ("Of Valleys and Volcanoes"') under Scatter Records in Argentina and Discos de la Bahía in Spain. In July 2010 their self-titled second album was made available to the public at the band's Bandcamp page.

The name of the band is based on the book Tropic Of Cancer by Henry Miller and like they stated: "Summer is the season that better memories give us, going into two summers it's like going in search for happiness".