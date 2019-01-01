William HayesComposer. Born 25 January 1708. Died 27 July 1777
William Hayes
William Hayes Biography (Wikipedia)
William Hayes (26 January 1708 (baptised) – 27 July 1777) was an English composer, organist, singer and conductor.
William Hayes Tracks
Organ Concerto in G: i.Allegro
Organ Concerto in G: i.Allegro
Choir
Ensemble
Last played on
Whom then does Jericho deride; Will she in gates of brass rejoice (The Fall of Jericho)
Whom then does Jericho deride; Will she in gates of brass rejoice (The Fall of Jericho)
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
The Passions - an Ode for Music: 'Thy wide extended power'
The Passions - an Ode for Music: 'Thy wide extended power'
Ensemble
Last played on
The Passions - an ode for music for soloists, chorus and orchestra
The Passions - an ode for music for soloists, chorus and orchestra
Last played on
