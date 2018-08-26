Richard Markham is an English pianist. He was born in Grimsby, England, where he studied with Shirley Kemp and attended Wintringham Grammar School. By the age of 16 he had been awarded the LRAM and ARCM Performing Diplomas, become a member of the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain, and won a scholarship to study with Max Pirani at the Royal Academy of Music in London. Whilst still a student he was a prizewinner at the Geneva International Competition, and he made his London debut in 1974 appearing as soloist with the English Chamber Orchestra under Raymond Leppard at the Queen Elizabeth Hall.

His concert appearances take him throughout the UK and he has performed at major festivals such as Aldeburgh, Harrogate, City of London, Cheltenham, Bath and York. He has appeared as soloist with leading orchestras including the London Symphony, London Philharmonic, Royal Philharmonic, Philharmonia, English Chamber, London Mozart Players, Hallé, Royal Scottish, Ulster, and the BBC Philharmonic, Scottish and Concert Orchestras. He has given a number of highly acclaimed concerto performances at the Royal Festival Hall, the Barbican and the Royal Albert Hall.