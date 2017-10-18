Thom Yorke Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Edward Yorke (born 7 October 1968) is an English musician best known as the lead singer and main songwriter of the alternative rock band Radiohead. A multi-instrumentalist, he mainly plays the guitar and piano. He is known for his falsetto vocals; in 2008, Rolling Stone ranked him the 66th greatest singer of all time.
Yorke was born in Northamptonshire. His family lived in Scotland before settling in Oxfordshire, England, where he formed Radiohead with his schoolmates. After he graduated from the University of Exeter, Radiohead signed to Parlophone; their early hit "Creep" made Yorke a celebrity, and Radiohead have gone on to achieve critical acclaim and sales of over 30 million albums. Their fourth album, Kid A (2000), saw Yorke and the band move into electronic music, often manipulating his vocals.
In 2006, Yorke released his debut solo album, The Eraser, comprising mainly electronic music. In 2009, to perform The Eraser live, he formed a new band, Atoms for Peace, with musicians including Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich; they released an album, Amok, in 2013. In 2014, Yorke released his second solo album, Tomorrow's Modern Boxes. He has collaborated with artists including PJ Harvey, Björk, Flying Lotus, and Modeselektor, and has composed for film and theatre; his first feature film soundtrack, Suspiria, was released in October 2018. With artist Stanley Donwood, Yorke creates artwork for Radiohead albums.
- Thom Yorke steps outside his comfort zonehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06q3bdm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06q3bdm.jpg2018-10-28T10:22:00.000ZThom Yorke on the experience of writing for the big screen.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06q1kc8
Thom Yorke steps outside his comfort zone
- Thom Yorke in conversation with Mary Anne Hobbshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06q1qcg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06q1qcg.jpg2018-10-28T09:30:00.000ZThom Yorke on writing for the big screen, touring, happiness and performing with his son.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06q1kg5
Thom Yorke in conversation with Mary Anne Hobbs
- Thom Yorke on writing the score for Suspiriahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06mv5j6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06mv5j6.jpg2018-10-03T09:07:00.000ZThom Yorke spoke exclusively to Matt Everitt about writing the score for Suspiriahttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06mtlwb
Thom Yorke on writing the score for Suspiria
- The time Thom Yorke introduced James Brown live at the Hollywood Bowlhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p058rrxq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p058rrxq.jpg2017-07-15T10:45:00.000ZColin Greenwood opens up about the band's love of funk and soul music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p058rrhk
The time Thom Yorke introduced James Brown live at the Hollywood Bowl
- Thom Yorke on taking his first steps in writing music for filmhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0559ssx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0559ssx.jpg2017-06-08T11:30:00.000ZThe Radiohead front-man has been looking to Vangelis for inspiration.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05599tb
Thom Yorke on taking his first steps in writing music for film
- "My grandma bought me Mungo Jerry's In The Summertime. I still love that song!" - Thom Yorke on his first music memorieshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0559f3b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0559f3b.jpg2017-06-08T10:54:00.000ZThe Radiohead front-man talks to Matt Everitt about his earliest music passions.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0559bjp
"My grandma bought me Mungo Jerry's In The Summertime. I still love that song!" - Thom Yorke on his first music memories
- Thom Yorke on Radiohead's 1997 Glastonbury performancehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055b1n2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055b1n2.jpg2017-06-08T10:38:00.000ZRadiohead's front-man wasn't entirely keen to perform at Glastonbury back in 1997.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05599t0
Thom Yorke on Radiohead's 1997 Glastonbury performance
- Adam Buxton: What's so special about Radiohead?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q80xr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q80xr.jpg2017-01-21T08:32:00.000ZEver had to explain this one? Adam Buxton sums it up pretty well...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04q80y3
Adam Buxton: What's so special about Radiohead?
- Radiohead superfan goes shopping with the band!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bd0p5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bd0p5.jpg2016-10-08T06:54:00.000ZA Radiohead superfan travelled ten hours to see them play live, and ended up shopping with the band afterwards!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bd0pv
Radiohead superfan goes shopping with the band!
- Thom Yorke talks about starting to DJhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0472jsg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0472jsg.jpg2016-09-08T09:03:00.000ZThom tells Benji about his college DJ career pre-Radiohead.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0475z2p
Thom Yorke talks about starting to DJ
- Nils Frahm explains why Thom Yorke is the vocalist he'd like to work with mosthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041kw8q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041kw8q.jpg2016-07-15T15:15:00.000ZNils tells Gilles how he would love to combine Thom Yorke's vocals with his productions.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041kwbz
Nils Frahm explains why Thom Yorke is the vocalist he'd like to work with most
- Thom Yorke in conversation with Steve Lamacqhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015821q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015821q.jpg2013-02-18T18:18:00.000ZThom Yorke speaks to Steve Lamacq about his new super-group project, Atoms For Peace.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p015822d
Thom Yorke in conversation with Steve Lamacq
Thom Yorke Tracks
Sort by
El President
Suspirium
Unmade
The Jumps
I've Seen It All
Unmade (6 Music Session, 15 Oct 2018)
...And The World Laughs With You (feat. Thom Yorke)
Latest Thom Yorke News
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The team designing football crests for bands
-
The London Contemporary Voices Choir in session
-
The London Contemporary Voices Choir cover 'Paranoid Android'
-
Radiohead
-
Colin Greenwood: An Afternoon with Q-Tip
-
The time Thom Yorke introduced James Brown live at the Hollywood Bowl
-
Steve Lamacq's Glastonbury highlights
-
Radiohead's Ed and Phil talk to Steve ahead of Glastonbury
-
What can we expect from Radiohead's 2017 Glastonbury set?
-
Radiohead on R.E.M.: "They were like our big brothers!"