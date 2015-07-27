Mary McBride is an American country music singer. She was born in Louisiana and grew up near Washington, D.C.. She became interested in music from a young age, and began performing in miscellaneous public places in New York City after moving there. She eventually became successful by performing in numerous venues in New York City, including Mercury Lounge and the Bowery Ballroom. She began recording her debut album, Everything Seemed Alright, on September 11, 2001, the day of the September 11 attacks. She has said she wanted to convey the "apocalyptic vibe" of the time through the album's songs. The album was released in 2002 on Bogan Records.

In 2005, her song "No One's Gonna Love You Like Me" appeared in Brokeback Mountain and on the accompanying soundtrack. In 2011, she and her band went on the "Home Tour", which began at the Louisiana State Penitentiary and subsequently stopped at multiple other unusual locations, like a halfway house and a Veterans Affairs hospital.