János StarkerBorn 5 July 1924. Died 28 April 2013
1924-07-05
János Starker (July 5, 1924 – April 28, 2013) was a Hungarian-American cellist. From 1958 until his death, he taught at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, where he held the title of Distinguished Professor.
Gnomentanz (Dance of the Gnomes)
David Popper
Piano Trio in B, Op. 8: i) Allegro con brio
Johannes Brahms
Élégie, Op 24
Gabriel Fauré
Kol Nidrei
Max Bruch
Rhapsody No. 1
Béla Bartók
Cello Suite No.3 in C major, BWV1009: Prelude
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sonata in A
Luigi Boccherini
Cello Concerto No.1, Op.41
János Starker
Moses Fantasy after Rossini
Nicolò Paganini
Sonata for Viola da Gamba and Harpsichord in G Minor BWV 1029 - 2.Adagio
János Starker
Variations concertantes
János Starker
Cello Sonata No 2 in F major, Op 99
János Starker
The Swan (Carnival of the Animals)
Gerald Moore
Sonata In G Minor Op.65 For Cello And Piano - 4th movement; Finale (Allegro)
János Starker
Courante (Cello Suite No.4 in E flat major)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Tre giorni son che Nina (Nina)
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Allemande, Courante and Sarabande (Cello Suite No.5 in C minor, BWV1011)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Variations on a Theme of Rossini
János Starker
Konzertstuck in D, Op.12
János Starker
Variations concertantes, Op 17
Felix Mendelssohn
Introduction and Polonaise in C major, Op 3 (feat. János Starker & György Sebök)
Frédéric Chopin
Sonata for solo cello - 3rd movement
János Starker
Cello Sonata
Claude Debussy
Polonaise brillante, Op 3 (feat. György Sebök & János Starker)
Frédéric Chopin
