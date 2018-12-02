Cynthia Robinson (January 12, 1944 – November 23, 2015) was an American musician, best known for being the trumpeter and vocalist in Sly and the Family Stone. Her voice and presence were featured in the hit "Dance to the Music".

Robinson was among the first female trumpeters in a major American band, and the first such player in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She was the only member of the original Family Stone to continue working with Sly Stone after the band fell apart in 1975. She played in the funk band Graham Central Station with Family Stone bandmate Larry Graham, starting in 1974.[citation needed]