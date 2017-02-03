ChipGrime/rap, a.k.a. Chipmunk. Born 26 November 1990
Jahmaal Fyffe (born 26 November 1990), better known by his stage name Chip (previously known as Chipmunk), is an English rapper from Tottenham, North London. In 2009, he released his debut album, I Am Chipmunk, featuring four songs which peaked in the top 10 of the UK Singles Chart, including the chart-topping "Oopsy Daisy". In 2011, Chipmunk released his follow-up album, the American hip hop-influenced Transition. It included the single "Champion" featuring Chris Brown, which peaked at #2 on the UK Singles Chart.
Chip Performances & Interviews
- Fire in the Booth – Chip Part 3https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p045mytm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p045mytm.jpg2016-08-23T13:32:00.000ZChip and Charlie clear the air! After Chip’s highly controversial part 2, he brings the fire back to the booth.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p045myxq
Fire in the Booth – Chip Part 3
- Ghetts and Friends - 60 Minutes livehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042yg0d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042yg0d.jpg2016-07-29T11:48:00.000ZGhetts, Kano, Giggs, Mercston, Pepstar, So Large, Chip and Wretch 32 #SixtyMinutesLivehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p042yhcm
Ghetts and Friends - 60 Minutes live
- Chip Fire In The Booth, Part 2https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02hs7s3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02hs7s3.jpg2015-01-27T16:39:00.000ZChip brings the flames for his second Fire in the Booth!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02hs7s4
Chip Fire In The Booth, Part 2
- Chip - Fire in the Boothhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01slytx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01slytx.jpg2014-02-20T16:58:00.000ZCharlie replays a classic Fire in the Booth from Chip.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01slyvp
Chip - Fire in the Booth
- Chip in with Targethttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p014crz4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p014crz4.jpg2013-01-29T12:09:00.000ZChip is live in the studio with Target, checking out his noticeboard.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p014cs88
Chip in with Target
No Don (Remix) (feat. Chip & Not3s)
Lotto Boyzz
No Don (Remix) (feat. Chip & Not3s)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05c3bw9.jpglink
No Don (Remix) (feat. Chip & Not3s)
Last played on
CRB Check (feat. Not3s)
Chip
CRB Check (feat. Not3s)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06lrf6q.jpglink
CRB Check (feat. Not3s)
Last played on
Genes (feat. Chip)
SL
Genes (feat. Chip)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065jk63.jpglink
Genes (feat. Chip)
Last played on
Pow 2011 (feat. Jme, Wiley, Chip, Face, P Money, Ghetts & Kano)
Lethal Bizzle
Pow 2011 (feat. Jme, Wiley, Chip, Face, P Money, Ghetts & Kano)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btcl8.jpglink
Pow 2011 (feat. Jme, Wiley, Chip, Face, P Money, Ghetts & Kano)
Last played on
No Qualms (feat. Chip, Jme & Skepta)
Wiley
No Qualms (feat. Chip, Jme & Skepta)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hhv6l.jpglink
No Qualms (feat. Chip, Jme & Skepta)
Last played on
My Girl (feat. Red Rat)
Chip
My Girl (feat. Red Rat)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06jy9gq.jpglink
My Girl (feat. Red Rat)
Last played on
Marijuana
Chip
Marijuana
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhnrb.jpglink
Marijuana
Last played on
Darth Vader
Chip
Darth Vader
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c9zxk.jpglink
Darth Vader
Last played on
Champion (feat. Chris Brown)
Chip
Champion (feat. Chris Brown)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwdp7.jpglink
Champion (feat. Chris Brown)
Last played on
Hear Dis
Chip
Hear Dis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03f0kfm.jpglink
Hear Dis
Last played on
My Girl
Chip
My Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhnrb.jpglink
My Girl
Last played on
1Xtra Live: 2018 - London
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exq9hn/acts/ag3vwh
O2 Arena, London
2018-09-22T23:06:17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06lxfz9.jpg
22
Sep
2018
1Xtra Live: 2018 - London
O2 Arena, London
Proms 2015: Prom 37: Late Night With … BBC Radio 1Xtra
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erdc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-12T23:06:17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nmjxk.jpg
12
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 37: Late Night With … BBC Radio 1Xtra
Royal Albert Hall
Live Lounge: Chip & Friends
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efv5v2
BBC Broadcasting House
2015-06-01T23:06:17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02sp943.jpg
1
Jun
2015
Live Lounge: Chip & Friends
BBC Broadcasting House
