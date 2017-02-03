Jahmaal Fyffe (born 26 November 1990), better known by his stage name Chip (previously known as Chipmunk), is an English rapper from Tottenham, North London. In 2009, he released his debut album, I Am Chipmunk, featuring four songs which peaked in the top 10 of the UK Singles Chart, including the chart-topping "Oopsy Daisy". In 2011, Chipmunk released his follow-up album, the American hip hop-influenced Transition. It included the single "Champion" featuring Chris Brown, which peaked at #2 on the UK Singles Chart.