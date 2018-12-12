Pierre MonteuxBorn 4 April 1875. Died 1 July 1964
Pierre Benjamin Monteux (4 April 1875 – 1 July 1964) was a French (later American) conductor. After violin and viola studies, and a decade as an orchestral player and occasional conductor, he began to receive regular conducting engagements in 1907. He came to prominence when, for Sergei Diaghilev's Ballets Russes company between 1911 and 1914, he conducted the world premieres of Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring and other prominent works including Petrushka, Ravel's Daphnis et Chloé, and Debussy's Jeux. Thereafter he directed orchestras around the world for more than half a century.
From 1917 to 1919 Monteux was the principal conductor of the French repertoire at the Metropolitan Opera in New York. He led the Boston Symphony Orchestra (1919–24), Amsterdam Concertgebouw Orchestra (1924–34), Orchestre Symphonique de Paris (1929–38) and San Francisco Symphony (1936–52). In 1961, aged eighty-six, he accepted the chief conductorship of the London Symphony Orchestra, a post which he held until his death three years later. Although known for his performances of the French repertoire, his chief love was the music of German composers, above all Brahms. He disliked recording, finding it incompatible with spontaneity, but he nevertheless made a substantial number of records.
Entr'acte in B fjat major (Rosamunde, D 797)
Sheherazade - 3 poems for voice and orchestra (1903)
Le Carnaval romain - overture, Op 9
Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043 (2nd mvt)
Symphony No 4 in F minor, Op 36
Rondes de printemps [3rd movement of "Images"]
Swan Lake (Danse espagnole)
Iberia (Images)
Daphnis Et Chloé
Rapsodie Espagnole
Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
Petrushka
Academic Festival Overture
The Rite of Spring: Part I
Violin Concerto
Symphony in D minor
Manon, Act 3 (excerpt)
Daphnis Et Chloe - Introduction et dance religieuse and Scène-Danse générale
King Stephen: Overture
Brunnhilde's Abschied - from Gotterdammerung (1876)
Violin Concerto No 1 in E flat major
Finale (Swan Lake, Act 3)
Symphony No.94 in G 'The Surprise'
Prelude a l’apres-midi d’un faune
Nocturnes
Habanera (Rapsodie espagnole)
Largo ma non tanto (2nd mvt) from Concerto in D minor for 2 violins and string orchestra, BWV.1043
Symphony No.101 in D major, 'The Clock'
Symphony No 2 in D major, Op 36
Ma mère l'Oye
Symphony No 8 in B minor, D 759
Romeo at the tomb of the Capulets
Incidental music to Rosamunde; Overture 'Die Zauberharfe'
Shéhérazade
Academic Festival Overture
Dance of the Blessed Spirits (Orfeo ed Euridice)
