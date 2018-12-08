Barthezz
Barthezz Biography (Wikipedia)
Bart Claessen (born 22 January 1980, Asten, Netherlands) is a Dutch dance DJ. He is best known for the techno songs "On the Move" and "Infected" (both 2001 and as Barthezz), which reached numbers 18 and 25 in the UK Singles Chart respectively.
He has released a number of tracks under his own name, most notably "First Light" (2007) and "Madness" (2008).
He has made numerous appearances at nightclubs across Europe.
Barthezz Tracks
On The Move
On The Move
On The Move
On The Move (Ashley Wallbridge Remix)
On The Move (Ashley Wallbridge Remix)
On The Move (Ashley Wallbridge Remix)
On The Move (2000)
On The Move (2000)
On The Move (2000)
On The Move (Andrea Montorsi Bootleg Mix)
On The Move (Andrea Montorsi Bootleg Mix)
On The Move (Andrea Montorsi Bootleg Mix)
