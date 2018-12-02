Harold LangBorn 21 December 1920. Died 26 July 1985
Harold Lang
1920-12-21
Harold Lang Biography (Wikipedia)
Harold Lang (December 21, 1920 – July 26, 1985) was an American dancer, singer and actor.
We Open In Venice
Patricia Morison
We Open In Venice
We Open In Venice
We Open In Venice
Patricia Morrison
We Open In Venice
We Open In Venice
Do It The Hard Way
Harold Lang
Do It The Hard Way
Do It The Hard Way
I Could Write a Book
Harold Lang
I Could Write a Book
I Could Write a Book
