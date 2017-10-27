Tyla GangFormed 1976. Disbanded 1978
Tyla Gang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8ebe6206-fc65-4144-b089-28f18b7c33a3
Tyla Gang Tracks
Sort by
Don't Turn Your Radio On (Radio 1 Session, 4 Oct 1977)
Tyla Gang
Don't Turn Your Radio On (Radio 1 Session, 4 Oct 1977)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Styrofoam (Radio 1 Session, 4 Oct 1977)
Tyla Gang
Styrofoam (Radio 1 Session, 4 Oct 1977)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On The Street (Radio 1 Session, 4 Oct 1977)
Tyla Gang
On The Street (Radio 1 Session, 4 Oct 1977)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dust On The Needle (Radio 1 Session, 4 Oct 1977)
Tyla Gang
Dust On The Needle (Radio 1 Session, 4 Oct 1977)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Styrofoam
Tyla Gang
Styrofoam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Styrofoam
Last played on
Hurricane
Tyla Gang
Hurricane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hurricane
Last played on
Young Lords
Tyla Gang
Young Lords
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Young Lords
Last played on
The Young Lords
Tyla Gang
The Young Lords
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Young Lords
Last played on
Don't Turn Your Radio On
Tyla Gang
Don't Turn Your Radio On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Turn Your Radio On
Last played on
Dust On The Needle
Tyla Gang
Dust On The Needle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dust On The Needle
Last played on
On The Street
Tyla Gang
On The Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On The Street
Last played on
Tyla Gang Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist