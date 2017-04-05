John Greenleaf WhittierBorn 17 December 1807. Died 7 September 1892
John Greenleaf Whittier
1807-12-17
John Greenleaf Whittier Biography
John Greenleaf Whittier (December 17, 1807 – September 7, 1892) was an American Quaker poet and advocate of the abolition of slavery in the United States. Frequently listed as one of the Fireside Poets, he was influenced by the Scottish poet Robert Burns. Whittier is remembered particularly for his anti-slavery writings as well as his book Snow-Bound.
