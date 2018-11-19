Jayshree Shivram
Jayshree Shivram
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8ebb8053-ce69-4fa7-95f1-991d9e4ba574
Jayshree Shivram Tracks
Sort by
Aise Base Ho Tum
Kumar Sanu
Aise Base Ho Tum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cq8wh.jpglink
Aise Base Ho Tum
Last played on
Dholl Sapahiya
Jayshree Shivram
Dholl Sapahiya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022hs7n.jpglink
Dholl Sapahiya
Last played on
Tere Naal
Jaz Dhami
Tere Naal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kfrsm.jpglink
Tere Naal
Last played on
Ishq Hai Ishq Hai
Jayshree Shivram
Ishq Hai Ishq Hai
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ishq Hai Ishq Hai
Last played on
Yaad Teri
Khiza
Yaad Teri
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hjzyp.jpglink
Yaad Teri
Last played on
Aaja Aaja Tu Aanewale
Sukhwinder Singh
Aaja Aaja Tu Aanewale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59z.jpglink
Aaja Aaja Tu Aanewale
Last played on
Tere Naal (Acoustic)
DJ Harvey
Tere Naal (Acoustic)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fz5pw.jpglink
Tere Naal (Acoustic)
Last played on
Tere Naal
DJ Harvey
Tere Naal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fz5pw.jpglink
Tere Naal
Last played on
Jayshree Shivram Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist