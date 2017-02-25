Hilde Rössel-MajdanAustrian contralto. Born 30 January 1921. Died 15 December 2010
Hilde Rössel-Majdan
1921-01-30
Hilde Rössel-Majdan Biography (Wikipedia)
Hilde Rössel-Majdan (30 January 1921 – 15 December 2010) was an Austrian contralto in opera and concert. She was a member of the Vienna State Opera and is known for early recordings of Bach's music including his cantatas. She was an influential voice teacher in Graz and Vienna.
Hilde Rössel-Majdan Tracks
Symphony No. 9: Final Mvmt
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No. 9: Final Mvmt
Symphony No. 9: Final Mvmt
Last played on
Marriage of Figaro, Act III Scene 5: Sextet: "Riconosci in questo amplesso"
Hugo Meyer-Welfing, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Hilde Güden, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Hilde Rössel-Majdan, Suzanne Danco, Alfred Poell, Cesare Siepi, Fernando Corena & Erich Kleiber
Marriage of Figaro, Act III Scene 5: Sextet: "Riconosci in questo amplesso"
Marriage of Figaro, Act III Scene 5: Sextet: "Riconosci in questo amplesso"
Performer
Last played on
Excerpt from 4th movement of Symphony No.9 in D minor "Choral"
Ludwig van Beethoven
Excerpt from 4th movement of Symphony No.9 in D minor "Choral"
Excerpt from 4th movement of Symphony No.9 in D minor "Choral"
Last played on
