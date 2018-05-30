Stanley VannBorn 15 February 1910. Died 27 March 2010
1910-02-15
William Stanley Vann FRCO ARCM (15 February 1910 – 27 March 2010) was an English composer, organist, choral conductor, and choir trainer, primarily in the Anglican cathedral tradition.
Missa brevis in A
Three Psalms: Psalm 13, Psalm 137 and Psalm 85
