The Lake PoetsMartin Longstaff
The Lake Poets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8eb6a199-b3e2-47c5-9feb-f42b06e29174
The Lake Poets Performances & Interviews
The Lake Poets Tracks
Sort by
Lonely In The City
The Lake Poets
Lonely In The City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Edinburgh
The Lake Poets
Edinburgh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Edinburgh
Last played on
Rain
The Lake Poets
Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rain
Last played on
Windowsill
The Lake Poets
Windowsill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Windowsill
Last played on
North View
The Lake Poets
North View
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
North View
Last played on
1996
The Lake Poets
1996
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1996
Last played on
Vane Tempest
The Lake Poets
Vane Tempest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vane Tempest
Last played on
See You Tonight
The Lake Poets
See You Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lost in the City
The Lake Poets
Lost in the City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Face
The Lake Poets
Your Face
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Face
Last played on
Shipyards
The Lake Poets
Shipyards
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shipyards
Last played on
Dead Horses
The Lake Poets
Dead Horses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dead Horses
Last played on
Husks
The Lake Poets
Husks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Husks
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Lake Poets
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egfrbp/acts/acvbj5
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2013-07-14T23:24:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01bnxv8.jpg
14
Jul
2013
T in the Park: 2013
Balado, Kinross-Shire
The Lake Poets Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist