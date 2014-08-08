Finlay Dow-Smith (born 8 July 1988), known professionally as Starsmith, is a multi-platinum selling British songwriter and producer. He is best known for his writing and production work with artists such as Ellie Goulding, Jess Glynne, Paloma Faith and Clean Bandit. He studied a classical music degree at the University of Surrey, majoring in performance on saxophone. He has also received widespread acclaim for the remixes he created early on in his career for Lady Gaga, Robyn, Katy Perry, Passion Pit and Marina and the Diamonds amongst many others. He was nominated for the Producer of the Year at the A&R Awards 2018, as well as the Music Producers Guild Breakthrough Producer of the Year award in 2011 and then again for the Remixer of the Year in 2012.