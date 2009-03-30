Blake Leyh (born in Syracuse, New York in 1962) is a composer, sound designer, and music supervisor.

Leyh's prominent credits include music supervising HBO's television show The Wire, most notably the end theme called "The Fall" written by Leyh especially for the show and composing original scores for the films of Kirby Dick (including the Oscar-nominated Twist of Faith and SICK: The Life & Death of Bob Flanagan, Supermasochist) and sound design for the films of Julie Taymor, Ang Lee, Spike Lee, John Waters, and James Cameron. He has also released several CDs of original music.

He wrote the scores for the award-winning documentary Pray the Devil Back to Hell and Killing Kasztner Leyh lives in Harlem, New York City.